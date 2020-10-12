Oxford academics recognised in 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours | University of Oxford

Professor Keith Hawton, Consultant Psychiatrist at Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust and Professor of Psychiatry at the Department of Psychiatry, is appointed CBE for services to Suicide Prevention.

Professor Yadvinder Malhi, Professor of Ecosystem Science at the School of Geography and the Environment, is appointed CBE for services to Ecosystem Science.

Professor Charlotte Williams, Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Department of Chemistry, is appointed OBE for services to Chemistry.

Professor Sarah Walker, Professor of Medical Statistics and Epidemiology at the Nuffield Department of Medicine, is appointed OBE for services to Academia and the Covid-19 response.