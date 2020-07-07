Anna Strongman appointed new CEO of Oxford University Development | University of Oxford

Anna Strongman, the current Managing Partner of leading UK property developer Argent Services LLP, has been appointed as the new CEO of Oxford University Development Ltd (OUD).

In June 2019, a major new partnership was announced between the University of Oxford and Legal & General Group plc, leading to the creation of OUD. The partnership will enable the University to move forward with its commitments to address the high cost of accommodation for staff and students and to develop innovation districts, both of which are key objectives of the University’s current five-year Strategic Plan.

OUD has most recently concluded an online consultation to gather views from the local community about the proposed redevelopment of the University’s graduate accommodation site at Court Place Gardens, between Iffley and Rose Hill, one of the first major projects to be undertaken under the partnership.

Dr David Prout, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Planning and Resources) at Oxford University, said: “Anna is a superb appointment who brings with her a wealth of experience in leading some of the largest property development s in the UK, and whose insight and guidance will be key to ensuring that these important new developments are a success.

“It is encouraging to see that just a year after it was formed, OUD is already making steady progress with its work, which will be transformative for both the University and the city.”

On the departure of Anna Strongman, Robert Evans, Partner of Argent Services, said, “Anna has done an outstanding job for over 12 years across a variety of roles and the company would like to say thank you for her passion, commitment and leadership. While we are sad to see her leave, we know that Anna will make a tremendous CEO for the Oxford University Development and we wish her every success.”

Anna Strongman said: “I am delighted to take up the role as CEO of OUD. The Joint Venture is an exciting partnership with significant potential. I can’t wait to get started.”

John Cummins, MD of Future Cities at Legal & General Capital, said: “We very much look forward to welcoming Anna to the OUD team. Her diverse experience working on some of the country’s most iconic regeneration schemes will be an asset to the partnership, helping to create positive outcomes for people living, working and studying in Oxford.

“L&G’s partnership with Oxford University will play a key role in the city’s post-crisis recovery, creating new opportunities for employment, accelerating growth in key industries and providing much-needed affordable housing. Through L&G’s varied capital streams, we will continue to help re-build local towns and cities across the UK, recycling pension funding into schemes that are socially as well as economically useful.”

Anna Strongman will take up her new role in September 2020.