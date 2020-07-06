Oxford conversations about a post-COVID future: learning the lessons of the pandemic | University of Oxford

Professor Ian Goldin, the founding director of the Oxford Martin School, says, ‘Professor Joseph Stiglitz is recognised through his Nobel Prize and globally for his exceptionally original and penetrating insights. In our conversation I will explore his views on how the pandemic has challenged the economic orthodoxy, how we can overcome growing inequality within and between countries, and how best technology, and digital giants, should be managed to generate shared prosperity and meaningful work.’

The series begins today, with ‘Lie machines: Misinformation in a post-COVID world’. The conversation starts at 5pm and involves Professor Phil Howard and Nicola Aitken discussing the critical issue of trust in global institutions, against the background of a narrative that claims ‘scientists and experts should not be trusted’.

Next week, on 13 July, the conversation turns to what measures can be taken to prevent future pandemics. Professor Chris Dye, who has international experience of virus management, and Professor David Heymann, an infectious disease epidemiologist, discuss.

And, on 15 July, the internationally-renowned Professor Stiglitz, a professor at Columbia University, and Professor Goldin talk live about the way forward for the world. According to the Oxford Martin School, they will look at, ‘The rethinking that is needed nationally and internationally to address inequality, economic growth, climate change, technology and the future of work, development challenges and the future of globalisation and international cooperation.’

The concluding conversation on 21 July, brings together three leading experts on the world of business and economics to discuss the rebuilding of the economy post-COVID. Management studies Professor Colin Mayer, Professor of economics and public policy, Sir Paul Collier and Professor of Environmental Economics, Cameron Hepburn, will discuss the potential for public and private sector action.

The conversations can be viewed online. If you want to take part, you need to register, see the School’s website here.