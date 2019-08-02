Baroness Valerie Amos appointed as Master of University College | University of Oxford

The Baroness will be both the first female Master of University College, Oxford, and the first black principal of any Oxford college.

The current Director of University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, Baroness Amos’ career has also included serving in the Cabinet as International Development Secretary and then as leader of the House of Lords and Lord President of the Council from 2003-2007.

A champion of equality and humanitarian causes throughout her career, the Baroness has been a Labour Life Peer since 1997 and has played a key role in tackling workplace discrimination and enabling international emergency relief efforts.

Image credit: SOAS, University of London The Right Honourable Baroness Valerie Amos CH PC, has been appointed as the new Master of University College.

Baroness Amos said: 'I am honoured to have been appointed as Master of University College Oxford. I look forward to taking up my role next year and joining a community which prides itself on providing an outstanding scholarly environment, excellent teaching and world-class research. Univ has been engaged in opening up access and opportunity through its Opportunity Programme and I also look forward to making a contribution to that work.'

Professor Peter Jezzard, Vice-Master of University College, said: 'The College was fortunate in attracting a number of outstanding applicants to become its next Master to follow Sir Ivor Crewe in his distinguished tenure in the role. The Governing Body is excited that Baroness Amos agreed to accept our invitation to take on the role from next summer, and we very much look forward to welcoming her to the College and to working with her in the future. She brings a wealth and diversity of experience to the role, including a deep knowledge of the higher education sector, and will help us continue Univ’s outstanding reputation for excellence, access and innovation in Oxford.'

Baroness Amos will step down from her current post at SOAS, which she took up in 2015, when she begins her Mastership at University College.