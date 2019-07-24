Professor Andrew Burrows appointed to the Supreme Court | University of Oxford

Professor Andrew Burrows, Professor of the Law of England in the Faculty of Law and a Senior Research Fellow of All Souls College, has been appointed to the Supreme Court as a justice, beginning in June 2020.

Professor Burrows, MA, BCL, LLM (Harvard), QC (Hon), FBA, DCL, Barrister and Honorary Bencher of Middle Temple, was a Law Commissioner for England and Wales (1994-1999) and President of the Society of Legal Scholars (2015-16). He currently serves as a Deputy High Court Judge and Recorder on the South-Eastern Circuit, a Member of the Ogden Working Party, and a Door Tenant of Fountain Court Chambers, London.

Her Majesty The Queen made the appointment on the advice of the Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor, following the recommendations of independent selection commissions.