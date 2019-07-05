Shifting the focus: energy demand in a net-zero-carbon UK | University of Oxford

The report proposes actions to strengthen and deliver the commitments in the government’s Clean Growth Strategy. It seeks to answer the question: “what is the role for energy demand change in the transition to an energy system consistent with a net-zero carbon UK?”

This report contains around 40 recommendations, some of which are very specific, but at a high-level it recommends:

Prioritising energy demand solutions and recognising all of their benefits.

Scaling-up policies that work now and investing in energy demand innovation in the long-term.

That government acts now to develop effective institutions and policy.

Nick Eyre, CREDS Director and Professor of Energy and Climate Policy in Oxford's Environmental Change Institute, said: “Changing the way we use energy will be crucial to delivering a net-zero carbon UK. Energy supply has tended to be the main concern of energy policy; we need to shift that focus towards energy demand.

“Demand-side change has to be a major part of the strategy for an affordable, secure, net-zero carbon energy system. Delivering it will not be easy, as it is a broad and complex agenda. But delivering the UK’s transition without doing this would be much more difficult.”

In a foreword to the report, Chris Stark, Chief Executive, Committee on Climate Change, said: “Public support for changing the way energy is used is essential. Reducing energy demand saves money for households and businesses, of course, as well as reducing emissions. And importantly, it can have other benefits – improving air quality, improving our homes and public spaces, and creating employment across the UK.”