Oxford academics honoured by the Royal Society | University of Oxford

This year’s Fellows are:

Sarah C. Darby, Professor of Medical Statistics, Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford.

Véronique Gouverneur, Professor of Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, University of Oxford.

Marta Kwiatkowska, Professor of Computing Systems, Department of Computer Science, University of Oxford.

Anant Parekh, Professor of Physiology, Department of Physiology Anatomy & Genetics, and Director of the Centre for Integrative Physiology, University of Oxford. Professor Anant said: ‘It is of course very humbling to receive such an honour. However, this really reflects the great support I’ve had from my department as well as the contributions from excellent young scientists I have been lucky enough to work with in my group over many years.’

Matthew Rushworth, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, Department of Experimental Psychology, University of Oxford.

Venki Ramakrishnan, President of the Royal Society, said: ‘Over the course of the Royal Society’s vast history, it is our Fellowship that has remained a constant thread and the substance from which our purpose has been realised: to use science for the benefit of humanity. This year’s newly elected Fellows and Foreign Members of the Royal Society embody this, being drawn from diverse fields of enquiry—epidemiology, geometry, climatology—at once disparate, but also aligned in their pursuit and contributions of knowledge about the world in which we live, and it is with great honour that I welcome them as Fellows of the Royal Society.’