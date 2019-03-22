Four Oxford academics become Fellows of the Academy of Social Sciences | University of Oxford

They are:

Professor Susan Bright, Professor of Land Law at the University of Oxford. An established international property law scholar, Professor Bright is particularly noted for her work on property governance and energy efficiency.

Professor Bright said: ‘It’s a huge honour to be have been appointed to this Fellowship. The insights of the social sciences are crucial to solving many contemporary problems, and much of my recent research explores the difficulties in making adaptations to multi-occupied buildings, whether the alterations are for energy efficiency, disability or fire safety. These challenges are affected by the “technology of law” – that is, how law and property documents impact decision-making and power – as well as by the broader policy context and by how people and communities take decisions. I’ve enjoyed working with people from other disciplinary backgrounds – both academics and others – as we seek to understand these issues and develop ways forward.’

Professor Kevin O’Rourke, Chichele Professor of Economic History, University of Oxford. A leading economic historian of globalisation, Professor O’Rourke is particularly known for his work on how globalisation can be undermined by its distributional impact.

Professor Rafael Ramirez, Professor of Practice, University of Oxford. Professor Ramirez is a pioneer of organisational aesthetics and the concept of value-creating systems.

Professor Ramirez said: 'As a graduate of the late "social systems science" doctoral programme of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School I am delighted to have been appointed to this Fellowship in the social sciences. In that programme we articulated the Tavistock Institute’s ideal that social science should be socially engaged, and this is something my role as the University of Oxford’s first Professor of Practice allows me to enact. I was particularly happy to see that working in interdisciplinary teams, often including reflective practitioners, is recognised as a valuable contribution to the social science community. I will strive to engage with members of the Academy to further understand how scenario planning, aesthetics, and value-creating systems – as scholarship and practice – can contribute to improve society.'

Professor Gillian Rose, Professor of Human Geography, University of Oxford. Professor Rose is renowned for her work in shaping the field of culture geography, with a particular focus on feminist geography, visual studies and digital studies.

The Academy of Social Sciences is the national academy of academics, learned societies and practitioners in the social sciences. Its mission is to promote social science in the United Kingdom for the public benefit.

The new Fellows are drawn from the worlds of academia, practice and policy across the social sciences. They have been recognised after an extensive peer review process for the excellence and impact of their work through the use of social science for public benefit.