Oxford University named among 100 top LGBT inclusive employers | University of Oxford

This is the first time that the University has placed on Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers list, which is an annual audit of LGBT inclusion by employers across workplaces, services and communities.

Oxford University has long been a proud member of the Stonewall Diversity Champions programme, participating annually in the Workplace Equality Index, but this is the first time that the University has placed in the top 100 UK employers list.

The University is an active supporter and participant in national LGBT awareness activity including LGBT History Month, Oxford Pride, a Straight Allies Programme, an LGBT Role Models Programme, and also provides targeted initiatives that support LGBT+ staff and students.

In recent years Oxford has invested a significant amount of time and resources in becoming more inclusive and accessible, and somewhere that students and staff of all genders, backgrounds and sexual orientations can thrive and realise their potential. While this work is ongoing, the University’s placement on the list is an encouraging sign that the activity is taking effect.

The University is an institution which is proud to offer a place of study and work that is both safe and welcoming to LGBT+ students and staff. We are committed to ensuring that LGBT+ staff and students are able to thrive and realise their potential at the University.

Dr Rebecca Surender, Advocate and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Equality and Diversity) at Oxford University, said: ‘The University, in partnership with the LGBT+ Advisory Group, has worked hard over the past five years to meet its objectives on LGBT+ equality – continuing to strengthen our policies and practices to ensure we can be truly inclusive. We are incredibly proud of this recent achievement and would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved who have helped on this journey including the LGBT+ Role Models, LGBT+ Allies, the LGBT+ Staff Network and the wider University community.’

As part of the Top 100, Stonewall collects more than 92,000 anonymous responses from employees on their experience of Britain’s workplace culture and diversity.

Dr Tristram Wyatt, founder of the Oxford University LGBT+ staff network, said: ‘I am delighted that the great work to make the University of Oxford a more welcoming place for its LGBT+ staff has been recognised by inclusion in Stonewall’s top 100 employers.’