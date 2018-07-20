Three Oxford researchers honoured by Royal Society | University of Oxford

The Croonian Medal and Lecture has been awarded to Professor Dame Kay Davies FMedSci FRS of Oxford’s Department of Physiology, Anatomy and Genetics (DPAG) for her achievements in developing a prenatal test for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and for her work characterising the binding partners of the protein dystr-ophin.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a progressive muscle wasting disease which affects mostly boys, who often need wheelchairs at about 12 years of age and die in their twenties, usually from respiratory or cardiac problems. There is currently no effective treatment. Kay’s work has resulted in treatments poised to transform the lives of an estimate 250,000 patients worldwide.

Professor Tamsin Mather, Professor of Earth Science at the University of Oxford, has been awarded the Rosalind Franklin Award for her work in the field of volcanology. Tamsin’s research explores the diverse ways in which volcanoes interact with Earth's environment, the processes driving volcanic unrest and eruptions processes, as well as the hazards they pose.

The Rosalind Franklin Award is bestowed annually to those who raise the profile of women in STEM in their host institution and/or field of expertise in the UK.

Professor Ian Walmsley FRS of Oxford’s Department of Physics has been awarded the Rumford Medal for his pioneering work in the quantum control of light and matter on ultrashort timescales, especially the invention and application of new techniques for characterization of quantum and classical light fields.

Brian Foster, Vice President of the Royal Society, said: ‘The Royal Society has a long-standing tradition of identifying and celebrating the best and brightest scientists. The winners of this year’s medals and awards have all made outstanding contributions to their field. I congratulate them for their distinguished work and their contribution to the advancement of science as a whole.’