Hillary Clinton delivers Romanes Lecture of hope | University of Oxford

The former presidential candidate, Secretary of State, Senator and First Lady of the United States gave the latest in the historic series of lectures in Oxford University’s Sheldonian Theatre.

Drawing on her wide experience of public service at the highest level, Mrs Clinton warned of many current dangers including the rise of populism, outside interference in elections and political disengagement. However, she urged young people to re-engage with politics and to find new solutions for the challenges the world faces.

She said: 'There will be days when honourable people from all walks of life raise their hand to take the oath, then get to work as mayors, senators, governors, presidents, members of Parliament, prime ministers.

'There will be days where legislation is passed that will help families, right wrongs, and save lives. There will be days when diplomatic breakthroughs are achieved and the world is made safer, when laws are honoured and wrongdoers held to account, when unjust barriers are broken down forever and history is made.'

The lecture was streamed live online and is available to watch here.

The Romanes Lecture is the annual public lecture of the University. A distinguished public figure from the arts, science or literature is invited by special invitation of the Vice-Chancellor. The aim of the lecture is to present ‘ideas of distinction’.

The lecture was created in 1891, following an offer by John Romanes of Christ Church to fund an annual lecture, and the first lecture was given in 1892 by William Gladstone.

More information on the Romanes Lecture can be found here.

Quotes from the speech will be added here tomorrow (26 June).