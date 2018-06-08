Oxford academics recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours | University of Oxford

Professor Angela Ruth McLean, Professor of Mathematical Biology at the University of Oxford, is appointed GBE for services to mathematical biology and to scientific advice for government.

Dr The Reverend Ralph Waller, formerly Principal Harris Manchester College and Pro Vice-Chancellor at the University of Oxford, is knighted for services to education.

Professor Steven Charles Cowley, FRS, FREng, President of Corpus Christi College, is knighted for services to science and to the development of nuclear fusion.

Dr Hilary Frances Emery, Honorary Norham Fellow at the University of Oxford, is appointed CBE for services to children and young people.

Professor Sarah Harper, Director of the Oxford Institute of Population Ageing at the University of Oxford, is appointed CBE for services to the science of demography.

Professor Jane Alison Langdale, FRS, Professorial Research Fellow at the Department of Plant Sciences and The Queen’s College, is appointed CBE for services to plant science.

Professor Katherine Jane Willis, Professor of Biodiversity at the University of Oxford, is appointed CBE for services to biodiversity and conservation.

Professor Melinda Mills, Nuffield Professor of Sociology at the Department of Sociology and Fellow of Nuffield College, is appointed MBE for services to social science.

Reaction to the awards will appear here on Monday 11 June.