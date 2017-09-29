Curiosity Carnival rolls into town | University of Oxford

Throughout the day and late into the evening, visitors will have the chance to meet hundreds of Oxford University researchers and ask them questions about what research is and how it impacts people’s everyday lives.

Across Oxford, there will be live experiments, games, stalls, busking, debates, music, dance and more.

Highlights include a researcher ‘bellhop’ talking about claustrophobia in a lift, research stories round a campfire, a ‘living library’ where researchers can be ordered like a library book, and a bug tasting session at the Botanic Garden.

Professor Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said: 'The Curiosity Carnival is another first for Oxford. We are delighted to have this opportunity to showcase our world-leading research, and engage with the community on projects that will shape all our futures.

'The Carnival involves all parts of the University: our many schools and departments are joined by our museums, libraries, gardens and woods.

'As part of European Researchers’ Night we will be joining hundreds of cities across the UK and Europe to celebrate the importance of research.'

Oxford’s Curiosity Carnival 2017 joins hundreds of other European cities in celebrating European Researchers’ Night. The event also involves many researchers from Oxford Brookes University.

The Curiosity Carnival is taking place in association with the third Night of Heritage Light, with the Society of Light and Lighting illuminating many of the University’s iconic buildings in beautiful and creative ways.