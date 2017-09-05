Oxford University claims top world ranking for second year | University of Oxford

In last year’s rankings Oxford became the first British university ever to occupy top position in the global table. The University has now maintained that position for the second year running.

Times Higher Education describes the World University Rankings as the only international league table to assess universities across all activities, analysing their teaching, research, citations, industry collaboration and international outlook. Oxford's innovative research was identified as a particular strength, generating a large rise in institutional income.

‘I am delighted that Oxford has held its position at the top of these global rankings,’ said Professor Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University. ‘Success in our field is never an accident; it is achieved by a relentless pursuit of excellence, creative brilliance and a deep commitment to our enduring values. To be judged the best university in the world for the second successive year, against a backdrop in which Britain’s role in the world is uncertain and the place of universities in society open to question, will be a great source of pride for everyone at Oxford, and, I hope, for the whole country.’

Oxford’s top ranking reflects its all-round strength in contemporary research and teaching. Renowned as the oldest University in the English speaking world, modern Oxford is at the forefront of the full range of academic disciplines, including medical sciences, science and engineering, humanities and social sciences. Knowledge transfer and the development of new technologies are among its key priorities.

The University’s collegiate system lies at the heart of its success, giving students and academics the benefit of belonging both to a large, internationally renowned institution and to an intimate, interdisciplinary academic community.

The United Kingdom is now home to the world’s top two universities for the first time in the 13-year history of the table, with the University of Cambridge jumping from fourth to second.

Phil Baty, Editorial Director, Global Rankings, THE, said: ‘The data shows UK universities are consistently producing ground-breaking new research which is driving innovation, they are attracting international student and academic talent and are providing a world-class teaching environment. They are a huge national asset, and one that the country can ill afford to undermine at a time when its place in the global order is under intense scrutiny.’



The full results and analysis can be found here: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2018/world-ranking