Latest community grants announced | University of Oxford

A grant has been given to a project called Turtle Opera Oxford, which is a drama and music project for 10-14 year olds with Autism Spectrum Disorders.

Funding has been provided to Pegasus Theatre's Remix Summer Arts Project, a weekly group which gives young refugees and asylum seekers an opportunity to engage with the arts.

Funding of £1,250 has been awarded to the Junior Leader Initiative at Blackbird Leys Adventure Playground.

A grant of more than £1,000 has been given to Start!, a project to provide digital media and creative writing workshops for young homeless people in Headington.

Funding has also been provided to regular events in the city, such as Oxford Open Doors, Cowley Road Carnival and Christmas Light Night.

Margaret Ounsley, Head of Government and Community Relations at Oxford University, says: 'We are delighted to have funded so many interesting and creative projects that make a big contribution to the community.

'We warmly encourage individuals and organisations who want to add to the variety and activity of the local community to apply for a grant.'

More information on how to apply for community grants, and what the criteria are, is available here.