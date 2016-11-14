'Ambitious' carbon reduction strategy wins Green Gown Award | University of Oxford

">Video of Green Gown Awards 2016 – Carbon Reduction – University of Oxford – Finalist

The University aims to reduced its carbon emissions by 33% between 2011 and 2021.

William James, Oxford University's Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Planning and Resources, said: 'Winning a Green Gown award for 2017 is a great achievement for Oxford.

'The commitment, passion and professionalism of our staff and students in promoting environmental sustainability matches their achievements in research and education, and it's great to see this properly recognized.'

The award's website noted: 'The University set an ambitious target (considering its estates!) to reduce scope one and two carbon emissions by 33% by the end of 2020/21 against a 2005/06 baseline.

'A generous budget of £14.6m was awarded in 2011 to aid achieving the target of 21,773 tonnes of carbon savings. 4,767 tonnes of carbon and £1.1m of annual energy costs have been saved at the University of Oxford since 2011. Over 180 projects have been completed ranging from Solar PV to lighting upgrades and roof insulation.

'A number of projects are currently in the pipeline and will achieve 41% of the target by the end of 2017. The journey has inspired a number of new initiatives such as the Low Carbon Oxford Week Treasure Hunt, the ISCN (International Sustainable Campus Network) award winning Carbon Innovation Programme and a range of training courses for staff and students.'