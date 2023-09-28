Oxford awarded triple ‘Gold’ in the Teaching Excellence Framework

The Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) panel also awarded a gold rating for both Student Experience and Student Outcomes at Oxford, meaning they were judged to be ‘typically outstanding’.

The news comes just one day after the announcement that Oxford has retained its top spot in the Times Higher Education world rankings for an unprecedented eighth consecutive year.

The Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) assesses the quality of teaching at undergraduate level and reflects the extent to which a higher education provider delivers an excellent experience and outcomes for its students, across the range of its undergraduate courses and subjects. The panel used a range of data to award ratings, including National Student Survey (NSS) responses; student continuation, completion and progression data; and a written submission.

I am delighted that our world-leading teaching has been recognised as outstanding across the board in this year’s TEF. Since becoming Vice-Chancellor, I have been clear that championing our teaching and rewarding the academic staff who deliver it is at the heart of my agenda. It is fantastic to see that the quality of the student experience here at Oxford has been recognised by these important awards. Professor Irene Tracey, Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University

Last month, Oxford’s National Student Survey (NSS) results were published for the first time since 2016 (due to the 50% response rate threshold for publication being met). Conducted by the Office for Students (OfS), the annual survey is directed at all final year undergraduate students at UK universities to gather information on the quality of their educational and student experiences

Oxford's NSS responses in particular highlighted both the quality of the teaching experience, and academic support and resources, which received overall positivity measures of 93% and 90% respectively. In a newly added question on free speech, Oxford ranked first nationally for the percentage of students who felt free to express their ideas, opinions, and beliefs during their studies.

Professor Martin Williams, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education), said ‘We are incredibly pleased to receive gold ratings across the board, reflecting the high quality of the teaching, support, and resources available to our undergraduates. These ratings, and Oxford’s positive National Student Survey scores, are testament to the excellent job done by our academic and professional services staff to support students and ensure that they experience a world-leading education during their time at Oxford.’

