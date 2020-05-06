Volunteer for COVID-19 studies at Oxford | University of Oxford

Co-SPACE: Impact on youth mental health

This survey aims to track children and young people’s mental health throughout the COVID-19 crisis. It also aims to identify what advice, support and help parents would find most useful. Parents/carers will be invited to complete an online longitudinal weekly questionnaire for a month, then fortnightly for a month, and then monthly until schools reopen.

The first survey will take about half an hour, and subsequent surveys about 15-20 minutes. Parents/carers will be asked to answer questions about family life and relationships, overall health and wellbeing, parenting, psychological symptoms and how they and their child are coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://oxfordxpsy.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3VO130LTKOcloMd

How is social distancing affecting our lives?

Looking for volunteers from across the globe to take part in a study looking into how social distancing has affected their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers can complete the online survey, which will track people's feelings and experiences over a 3-month period.

https://distancing-covid19-survey.herokuapp.com/

Oxford ARC: How adolescents and their parents/carers coping with social isolation

The researchers hope to better understand how psychological factors relating to worry, resilience, and social isolation affects the mental health of adolescents and their parents/carers during the challenges and uncertainties of this pandemic.

They are inviting teenagers (aged 13 – 18), and their parents/carers, to take part in a longitudinal online study. They will ask participants to complete a survey each week for about three months and then monthly for nine months. The first one takes about 20 minutes, and each follow up takes 10-15 minutes. There is also an optional task you can complete if you like.

Every participant (adolescents and their parents or carers) completing the surveys and optional tasks will have a chance to win a prize of an Amazon voucher.

https://redcap.medsci.ox.ac.uk/surveys/index.php?s=CPWWP7L4WL