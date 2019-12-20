Examinations school Christmas closures | University of Oxford

The Submissions Desk and Student Information Desk at the Examinations School will be closed on the following dates and times in December 2019 and January 2020:

• Thursday 19 December from 5pm until 8.30am on Thursday 2 January



If you plan to submit work during this holiday period, the building will be closed for submissions delivered in person, by post or by courier. Submissions made via the Examination Schools post box will not obtain proof of submission.



It will not be possible to collect documents (transcripts, degree confirmation letters) from the Student Information desk during these times.



The University Administration and Services Offices will also be closed from Monday 23 December until Wednesday 1 January 2020 inclusive