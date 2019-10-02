Transatlantic partnership opens preventative healthcare clinic in London | University of Oxford

The multi-award-winning US-based Mayo Clinic serves more than 1.3 million patients worldwide, and invests more than $1bn in clinical research and education each year.

In October 2019 a new preventative private healthcare clinic will open on Portland Place in central London to provide advanced screening and diagnostics services, including personalised health plans for individual and corporate clients.

The programme is based on the executive health screening service that Mayo Clinic has refined over 40 years and is designed for people who want to take a proactive approach to managing their health.

The clinic team includes doctors who are experts in general and preventive medicine, executive stress and burnout, sleep medicine and travel health.

Mayo Clinic Healthcare in partnership with Oxford University Clinic is the first manifestation of the joint venture between the Mayo Clinic, the No.1-rated hospital in the US, and Oxford University Clinic, which is a partnership between OUH and the University of Oxford.

The new facility is the first example of what is expected to be a long-term collaboration between the two organisations.

Any profits which OUH makes from the clinic will be reinvested in NHS services.

Dr Bruno Holthof, Chief Executive of OUH, says: 'Mayo Clinic is widely recognised as a world leader in healthcare and so we are excited to be working with colleagues from Mayo through this transatlantic partnership.

'The new London clinic is the first step for the joint venture and is the key focus for all partners involved at this stage but we are looking forward to exploring other areas for possible collaboration in the future.'

Dr Stephen Cassivi, Medical Director at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in partnership with Oxford University Clinic, adds: 'We are delighted to partner with Oxford University Clinic to bring this premium healthcare facility to London. Together, we bring a patient-centred ethos, with the patient's needs and experience front and centre of everything we do.

'Between Mayo Clinic and Oxford University Clinic we have over 150 years of experience in healthcare delivery and medical research - indeed, Mayo Clinic has its roots in the UK, with our founding father William Worrall Mayo hailing from Salford, Greater Manchester.

'As a not-for-profit healthcare organisation, revenue is reinvested to further patient care, education and research. We are constantly seeking new ways to innovate and collaborate to ensure we stay at the forefront of medical treatment and care.'