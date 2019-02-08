Partnership with GenesisCare to bring Magnetic Resonance Linear Accelerator to Oxford | University of Oxford

GenesisCare and the University of Oxford’s Department of Oncology have announced the launch of an exclusive 10-year partnership to enhance access to the latest technology in medicine to improve diagnosis, management, and treatment of cancer. A first priority of the partnership will be the installation and use of a Magnetic Resonance Linear Accelerator (MR LinAc) at GenesisCare’s centre in Oxford, along with research into new clinical planning techniques.

The MR LinAc will be used both for research and the treatment of patients in the Oxford area, locating and measuring cancer in real-time and adjusting radiation delivery to changing tumours with unrivalled accuracy. This technology has the potential to drastically change the patient treatment experience and the way in which treatment planning and delivery is conducted.

The partnership brings together a world-renowned research university, a leading network of cancer researchers and the largest private provider of comprehensive cancer care services in the UK, Spain, and Australia. Over the next 10 years the partnership will combine research into a new field of nuclear medicine called theranostics; trials combining radiotherapy and new drugs, and state of the art diagnostics.

Professor Mark Middleton, Head of the Department of Oncology at the University of Oxford said: 'This partnership offers something unique. The organisations involved are heavily committed to driving innovation together to advance cancer care and tangibly improve a patient’s treatment experience. The technology available through the MR LinAc allows for a shift in current radiotherapy treatments, promising to go beyond conventional anatomically-based planning. This partnership would not have been possible without a philanthropic donation, from the John Black Charitable Foundation. We are extremely grateful for this gift. This is an exciting time, as we use world leading research within GenesisCare’s network to drive a step change in treatment.'

One of the aims of the collaboration is to securely gather extensive data that can inform and improve cancer care. The MR LinAc and wider partnership activities will drive UK cancer research forward and widen the applications and quality of radiotherapy.

Aldo Rolfo, Executive Manager, GenesisCare Europe, said: 'Delivering better outcomes and access for patients is how we started and will always be our goal. By bringing the world’s most innovative technologies to the UK we can advance current cancer management and research and demonstrate the true untapped value of MR LinAc and applications of radiotherapy. Both organisations aim to push the boundaries of current knowledge and improve the world we live in – it is a natural fit and we’re very proud of the benefits we will be delivering to patients and the UK health system.'

Clinical trials will play a key role in delivering the partnership’s outcomes. The trials will be created specifically to explore the potential of cutting-edge technology, with the aim of making these available at other centres across the UK.

The installation of the MR LinAc at the GenesisCare Oxford centre is scheduled to take place mid-2019 and the first patient is expected to receive treatment within the year.