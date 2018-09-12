Novo Nordisk Research Centre opens in Oxford | University of Oxford

The day of events, including laboratory tours and a round table discussion on government policy on diabetes care and prevention, was also attended by Sir John Bell, Regius Chair of Medicine at the University of Oxford and Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, Chief Science Officer of Novo Nordisk. The programme included speeches by Tommy Ahlers, the Danish Education and Research Minister and Lord O’Shaughnessy, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Health.

The new research centre is located on the Old Road Campus in Oxford amongst several University-led research institutes, including the Target Discovery Institute, Big Data Institute and OCDEM (Oxford Centre for Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism). The new Innovation Building will house both Novo Nordisk and the BioEscalator that will rent out space for small start-up companies.

The Rt Hon Greg Clark MP, Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary, tours the New Novo Nordisk labs in Oxford University's Innovation Building. Image credit: John Cairns

Scientists and clinicians from the University of Oxford and Novo Nordisk are in a position together to identify early research outcomes with the most promise for new medicines. For new drug targets with the most potential, the full pharmaceutical strength of Novo Nordisk will be activated to advance it through the drug discovery and development pipeline to finally meet an unmet need for people with diabetes.

Novo Nordisk is the world’s leading diabetes therapeutics company. In January 2017, Novo Nordisk and the University of Oxford announced a landmark research collaboration focused on type 2 diabetes. As a part of the collaboration, Novo Nordisk has invested in a new research centre within the University of Oxford.

The goal is to collaborate to innovate and spearhead the translation of data, knowledge and new innovative technologies towards new therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and the serious chronic complications associated with the disease.