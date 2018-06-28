Thousands arrive in Oxford for Open Days | University of Oxford

Hundreds of staff and students across Oxford's colleges and departments were involved in the events, along with the University's museums, libraries and other facilities. Many hosted drop-in sessions and tours for prospective students and parents, while the Undergraduate Admissions and Outreach team ran an Open Day Information Centre featuring sessions focused on funding and careers.

A student helper outside the information centre at the Exam Schools.

Dr Samina Khan, Director of Undergraduate Admissions and Outreach at Oxford University, said: 'Open days are a major event for the University, and we know that an open day can make a big difference in the lives of young people and where they choose to study, especially when it’s somewhere potentially far away from home. We want prospective students from a wide range of backgrounds to see what life at Oxford is like and in this we welcome the support of the local community.

A student ambassador at Wadham College.

'These days are really important to the colleges and departments of the University, as we get the opportunity to show students what Oxford is really like beyond what they may have read in the papers. Oxford is a modern and diverse university, and a really wonderful place to live and study – the Open Days are about showing that off.'

Alongside the Open Days, the University has also announced a new scheme to fund undergraduate interview travel expenses for candidates on low household incomes or in care. Candidates invited to interview in December and who cannot fund travel expenses will have their travel tickets purchased ahead of time by Oxford's Undergraduate Admissions and Outreach office. The scheme is being funded by Oxford's undergraduate colleges.

Staff Open Days volunteers.

Open Days are held each year to allow those interested in applying to the University to visit Oxford and learn more about the undergraduate courses, the colleges and the University in general. Colleges and departments will be putting on events, along with the University's museums, libraries and other facilities. Many will host drop-in sessions and tours for prospective students and parents, giving visitors the chance to talk to tutors and current students.