UPDATE – UCU member ballot on latest USS pension proposal | University of Oxford

At ACAS-convened talks last Friday, Universities UK (representing employers, including Oxford) and the University and College Union (UCU) proposed to establish a Joint Expert Panel to consider the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) valuation and the assumptions and tests which underpin it. The proposal aims to rebuild trust between the parties and help resolve the dispute.

UCU has now opted to ballot its members on this proposal. An electronic voting system is to be used and this ballot is expected to take place shortly after Easter.

The proposal for a Joint Expert Panel – for which Oxford University expressed support – included two key undertakings:

the requirement for suspension of industrial action while the Panel is created and undertakes its work.

the support of the USS Trustee and the Pensions Regulator, recognising their statutory position and the safeguards they must provide for scheme members. The Trustee has a responsibility to protect the interests of all beneficiaries of the scheme, and the Regulator is required to ensure that workplace pensions are secure and sustainable.

The Pensions Regulator has responded constructively, acknowledging the joint proposal while also seeking evidence of a credible programme to complete valuation within a reasonable timeframe.

Until this proposal has been considered by UCU members, the industrial action remains in place.

UCU has therefore served notice of strike action to begin on 16 April in 13 universities, including Oxford.

However, it is important to note that this is statutory advance notice of strike action. Disruption does not have to take place if things change in the interim, and we will of course keep staff and students closely informed of developments.

The University's Staff Gateway and Oxford Students webpages have detailed Q&A sections, news updates and background information, and this is being regularly updated.