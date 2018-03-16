Oxford partners with Kinder to develop and research digital learning | University of Oxford

The partnership will enable a programme of research aimed at better understanding children’s learning through digital technology. As part of this work, academics from Oxford’s Department of Education, will apply their world leading child development research expertise to support the creation of robust content, that supports key aspects of learning. The three year project will include developing content for children and a parental dashboard for the app that will encourage family interaction and collaborative learning.

Millions of children around the world are using digital technology at a critical developmental point in their lives, and the researchers hope that this collaboration will prove to be a significant contribution to the theme of digital learning.

Professor Victoria Murphy, Professor of Applied Linguistics at the University of Oxford, said: ‘The importance of quality learning experiences in early childhood development cannot be overestimated. Increasingly, children around the world are interacting with various digital learning technologies claiming to have developmental significance. Through our collaboration with Kinder we are hoping to develop a rigorous programme of research to examine key issues in learning through digital technologies to better understand and improve this process.’

Kinder has chosen to team up with the University of Oxford as part of its commitment to supporting parents with modern day challenges, as well as providing free learning opportunities to children around the world.

‘At Kinder we care about the holistic and happy development of children, and we believe that technology can truly support parents in their vital role as growth enablers,’ said Marco De Gregori, Global Head of the Kinder brand. ‘With the help of the University of Oxford, we will be able to give families another level of interactive play. The contents will be created with world leading experts, so parents can be reassured that their kids are participating in developmentally appropriate activities.’

The overall aim of the project is to benefit society through the development of a leading research and education resource, that when completed will serve as an important step in encouraging families’ engagement in their children’s play and will provide better understanding of the nature of learning through digital technology.