Social Sciences at Oxford named ‘world’s best’ | University of Oxford

The news marks the first time that a UK institution has taken the top spot for Social Sciences in the poll’s eight year history.

The 2018 ranking sees Oxford moving up three places to claim the top spot from Stanford University. The publication recognises Oxford Social Sciences’ research excellence and for its improved teaching performance.

The 2018 Times Higher Education World University Rankings table highlights the universities that are leading across sociology, geography, political and international studies and communication and media studies subjects. The positions are informed by 13 performance indicators, but this methodology is adjusted to suit the individual fields.

Social Sciences at Oxford provide the knowledge base, evidence and inspiration for new policies and approaches that promote resilience, sustainability and social change, while preserving human diversity and culture. The division’s academics and trained economists, sociologists, lawyers and political scientists act as consultants to government and industry and have influence at both an international and community level. Through its world leading research, the division supports the development of practical solutions to address some of the most pressing problems of our time and provide authoritative comment to the media on issues that shape and influence society.

Professor Neil Macfarlane, Interim Head of the Social Sciences Division at Oxford University, said: 'Social Sciences in Oxford strives to combine excellence in research with excellence in teaching. Our first place position in the World University Rankings for Social Sciences is welcome recognition of that effort. Our success reflects the hard work of our academics and the leadership of Professor Roger Goodman as Head of Division over the past ten years.’