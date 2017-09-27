Medals and prizes for 'outstanding' academics | University of Oxford

They are among a host of academics, broadcasters, writers and entrepreneurs who will be recognised for their distinction in – and dedication to – the subjects that make up the arts, humanities and social sciences.

Professor Sir David Cannadine, President of the British Academy and Visiting Professor in History at Oxford, will host the ceremony. He said: 'We are thrilled to present this year’s awards to such an outstanding group.

'This year’s winners, be they academics, broadcasters, writers or entrepreneurs, have all demonstrated excellence in their respective fields. They have blazed new trails through their disciplines, shown dedication of the highest order and, through their work, furthered understanding of what it means to be human.'

Avi Shlaim, Emeritus Professor of International Relations at the University and a Fellow of St Antony’s College, will receive the British Academy Medal for lifetime achievement. Medals are awarded for landmark academic achievement in any of the humanities and social science disciplines supported by the Academy.

Dr Kate Bennett of the Faculty of English will receive the Rose Mary Crawshay prize for her book, John Aubrey: Brief Lives with an Apparatus for the Lives of our English Mathematical Writers (Volume I & II).

Martin McLaughlin, Professor of Italian at Oxford, will receive the Serena Medal for his leading contribution to Italian studies, particularly Italian Renaissance humanism and literature.

The Serena Medal is awarded annually for eminent services towards the furtherance of the study of Italian history, literature, art or economics. It was endowed by Mr Arthur Serena after Great Britain’s alliance with Italy in the First World War. The medal was first awarded in 1920.