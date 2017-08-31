University of Oxford comment on the death of Sir David Tang | University of Oxford

‘I was very sad to learn of the death of Sir David Tang. He was a great personal friend of myself and my family, and also a great friend of Oxford University,' said Lord Patten.

‘The University was one of the many charitable causes which he supported and we were very grateful of his assistance, not least at the Bodleian Library. He will be widely missed.’

Catriona Cannon, Deputy Librarian and Keeper of Collections at the Bodleian Libraries added:

‘Sir David Tang was a long-time close friend and supporter of the Bodleian. In April he was with us for the FT Weekend Oxford Literary Festival in the Weston Library where he gave a masterclass with Richard Ovenden, Bodley’s Librarian, on the photographer John Thomson. He was as witty and erudite as ever on that occasion and will be sadly missed by us all.’