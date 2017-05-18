Royal seal of approval for sustainable urban development work | University of Oxford

The challenge posed by the rapid pace of urbanisation is an issue which has long been of concern to Prince Charles. The Prince's Foundation for Building Community, of which The Prince is Founder and President, works with the University of Oxford’s Department for Continuing Education to deliver an MSc in Sustainable Urban Development. The course is now in its seventh year.

During his visit, The Prince was introduced to students, alumni and academics from the MSc. He heard how research and study is leading to the development of practical solutions to offset the problems caused by rapid urbanisation, and how the development, design and implementation of these solutions was making a positive impact on the contemporary practice of urbanisation both in the UK and internationally.

Kellogg College's new Hub building. Credit: David Fisher

The Prince was also shown Kellogg's new ‘Hub’ building - a common room and café open to all College members for study and informal gatherings. The Hub is the first Oxford University building to use the environmentally-friendly Passivhaus design, which results in exceptionally low energy demand.

The Prince of Wales met His Excellency U Kyaw Zwar Minn, Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the UK, and a delegation from Myanmar’s three largest municipalities who are this week studying sustainable urban development at Kellogg through the Foundation's global education programme.

Professor Jonathan Michie, President of Kellogg College, said: ‘We are delighted that His Royal Highness chose to visit Kellogg to see the inspiring work being done, in collaboration with the Prince’s Foundation, both to address the threats posed by unplanned urban growth and to realise the opportunities from global urbanisation - helping create more resilient and sustainable cities for future generations.’

David Toman, Chief Executive, The Prince’s Foundation for Building Community, said: ‘His Royal Highness saw today how we are creating a more secure future for our urban populations by improving the knowledge, skills, and capacity of the professionals who are tasked with helping their communities prepare and plan for the challenge of rapid urbanisation. The Prince’s Foundation is extremely pleased to be working with Kellogg College to address these challenges.’