Oxford’s black students join inspirational online drive | University of Oxford

Oxford African and Caribbean Society
Published

Education

Oxford students have joined the global #BlackExcellence campaign with inspiring photos and a must-see video to encourage new generations of black students.

Yale and Cambridge students have created online sensations with pictures aiming to show young black people that they too can make it to top Universities.

Now Oxford’s African and Caribbean Society have added their own take on the campaign, with pictures of successful students in the University’s stunning settings. The Society is also promoting their Annual Access Conference (AAC) in July which helps black state school students make competitive applications to Oxford, and prepare them for the transition onto Higher Education.

Oxford's black students join inspirational online drive (Image Credit: Oxford University African and Caribbean Society)

ACS President Renee Kapuku said: 'The campaign is powerful because it captures the diversity and potential of black students at Oxford, however our narrative doesn’t end there. We would like to use it as an opportunity to engage with these issues on a structural level, many of which start long before a student makes their first application.'

