Oxford’s first female chemistry professor receives top science honour | University of Oxford

Widely regarded as one of the highest honours that a scientist can receive, the NAS induction recognises leaders in their field for their consistent, exemplary achievements in original research.



One of a select 84 new American scientists and 21 foreign associates to be honoured with the prestigious membership, Dame Carol is a world leader in mass spectrometry, whose career has been pioneering in every way. Dame Carol was both the first female full Professor of Chemistry at Oxford University, and previously the first female Professor of Chemistry at the University of Cambridge.

Dame Carol Robinson, Professor of Chemistry at the Physical and Theoretical Chemistry Laboratory, Oxford University

Amongst many other accolades and commitments, including the L'Oréal-UNESCO Awards for Women in Science, she is an avid ambassador for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Throughout her career Dame Carol has worked hard to challenge and dissolve the notion that science is a man’s world.



Dame Carol sits at the forefront of a number of ongoing pioneering research projects, including her work looking at the 3D structure of proteins. Recent studies have also informed understanding of human behaviour and dietary choices. Specifically, shedding light on why some people suffer from addictive tendencies, and why our bodies respond differently to dietary sugars. In addition to her research she plays a pivotal role in the University’s community outreach, with her work supporting the general public and children to better engage with science.



Professor Donal Bradley, Head of the Mathematics, Physics and Life Sciences Division at Oxford University said: ‘During her career at Oxford University her contribution to advancing both Oxford’s position as a leading institution of science and the UK’s contribution to scientific excellence is undeniable. Her work using mass spectrometry as an analytical tool to understand cellular proteins is pioneering. Dame Carol’s induction is both fantastic news and thoroughly deserved.’



In addition to recognising Dame Carol’s achievements, the NAS honouree list includes Professor Tony Hoare, Emeritus Professor in the Department of Computer Science, and former Head of Computer Sciences at Oxford University.