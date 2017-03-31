Two Oxford academics honoured by Academy of Social Sciences | University of Oxford

John Haskey is Senior Research Associate in the Department of Social Policy and Intervention, University of Oxford. He worked as a statistician in central government and led improvements to national statistics and policy making, pioneering innovative methods of data gathering, especially with regard to health, ethnicity, migration, family and relationships.

Luciano Floridi is Professor of Philosophy and Ethics of Information at the Oxford Internet Institute, a multidisciplinary research and teaching department of the University of Oxford, dedicated to the social science of the internet. He is also Chair of the Data Ethics Group of the Alan Turing Institute. The Academy describes him as the ‘go-to’ person internationally on matters relating to data and ethics.

The new Fellows are academics, practitioners and policymakers across the social sciences. They have been recognised after an extensive peer review process for the excellence and impact of their work through the use of social science for public benefit.

Announcing the conferment, Professor Roger Goodman FAcSS, Chair of the Academy said:

'The outstanding contributions of each new Fellow are a testament to the breadth of the social sciences, both in their ability to inform policy for public benefit, as well as in addressing some of our most pressing societal issues.

'The range of expertise of our more than 1,100 eminent Fellows speaks to the Academy’s growing reach as the representative voice of the social science community as a whole.'