Oxford teams up with Sutton Trust to pilot summer school aimed at white British students from disadvantaged backgrounds | University of Oxford

Sutton Trust research shows that white British boys eligible for free school meals achieve the lowest grades at GCSE of any major ethnic group, with just 24% achieving five A*-C grades including English and maths. White British girls eligible for free school meals are also the lowest-performing major female ethnic group, with 32% achieving the same measure. Furthermore, only 45% of white British pupils attend university after leaving school, the lowest rate of all ethnic groups.

The pilot summer school will give participants from these backgrounds the chance to help realise their potential and experience a taste of Oxford undergraduate life. It will run alongside the University's established UNIQ residential summer school programme. Students taking part will have the opportunity to try subjects they may not have studied before – such as ancient history, computer science, law and medical sciences – as well as being taught by Oxford academics.

Dr Samina Khan, Director of Undergraduate Admissions and Outreach at Oxford University, said: 'We are delighted to be able to add this pilot project with the Sutton Trust to our existing UNIQ summer school programme. By working intensively with one of the most under-represented groups in higher education, I hope that we can help students realise their potential and encourage high-achieving students from white British socio-economically disadvantaged areas to aim for top universities such as Oxford.'

Sir Peter Lampl, Founder and Chairman of the Sutton Trust and Chairman of the Education Endowment Foundation, said: 'Over the past 20 years, our summer schools have provided life-changing experiences for thousands of young people by giving them the confidence to apply to top universities. Many of them have gone on to high-flying careers in law, medicine, finance and the media.

'I'm delighted that we're working with Oxford to offer places to young people this year.'

Professor Les Ebdon, Director of Fair Access to Higher Education, said: 'I am delighted to see the University of Oxford working with the Sutton Trust to deliver this important programme. It is crucial that universities keep looking for new and innovative ways to work with the most under-represented groups in higher education to make sure that everyone with the talent to succeed at university has an equal chance to do so, whatever their background. I look forward to seeing the impact of this project.'

Alongside seminars, workshops and lectures in each chosen course, participants will also get to take part in social activities and tours of Oxford led by student ambassadors, as well as learning about the admissions process and receiving advice on the financial support available at Oxford.

Information on eligibility and how to apply can be found here. Applications close at 5pm on Thursday 2 March 2017.

The Oxford-Sutton Trust summer school will complement Oxford’s existing UNIQ summer school programme, which runs each year for around 850 high-performing Year 12 state school pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Oxford's broad portfolio of outreach activities includes several aimed at other under-represented groups, such as black and minority ethnic (BME) students. For example, Oxford works closely with Target Oxbridge and Future Leaders, two organisations that inspire, support and champion students from BME communities, in particular those from African and Caribbean backgrounds. And following the launch in 2015 of the successful Annual Access Conference for BME students in state schools, jointly led by Oxford and the African-Caribbean Society, regional conferences aimed at British Pakistani and Bangladeshi students were delivered with schools, mainly from Slough and west London.