UPDATE: TINBERGEN BUILDING | University of Oxford

The University has announced the closure of the Tinbergen Building due to the presence of asbestos in certain parts of the building. We immediately want to reassure staff, students and members of the public who visit the building that we do not believe there is, or has been, a health risk to ordinary users of the building, and more than 200 air quality readings taken since September 2016 support this. The building needs to be vacated for necessary work to be carried out. We do not expect it to reopen for around two years and it will be closed to users and visitors from Monday February 13th.

The University is now working to minimise disruption to all staff and students and especially those from the Department of Experimental Psychology, the Department of Zoology and the Department of Biochemistry. The institution is liaising with colleagues across Oxford to identify alternative accommodation, resources and logistical solutions. Departments and Divisions affected will be in direct contact with students and staff.

Updates will be posted here, and more detailed guidance will be provided on Divisional and Departmental webpages in the period ahead.